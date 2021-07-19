Usher Starts His Las Vegas Residency With A Sold- Out Show

Eight-time Grammy winner Usher launched his residency in Las Vegas, Nevada to a sold-out audience of 4,300 people.
According to Entertainment Weekly, his show opened at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, July 17.
Spanning his 20-year career, Usher performed all of his most iconic hits, including "My Way,” "Caught Up," "U Don't Have To Call," and "Love In This Club.” The show included stripper poles faux dollar bills and he even performed on roller skates, according to PEOPLE.
At the end of a 90-minute set, Usher, 42, said, “This feels so good that I don’t want to close the curtain.”
Usher: The Las Vegas Residency continues through Jan. 1, 2022 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)
