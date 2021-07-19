Usher Starts His Las Vegas Residency With A Sold- Out Show

Eight-time Grammy winner Usher launched his residency in Las Vegas, Nevada to a sold-out audience of 4,300 people.

According to Entertainment Weekly, his show opened at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, July 17.

Spanning his 20-year career, Usher performed all of his most iconic hits, including "My Way,” "Caught Up," "U Don't Have To Call," and "Love In This Club.” The show included stripper poles ​​faux dollar bills and he even performed on roller skates, according to PEOPLE.

At the end of a 90-minute set, Usher, 42, said, ​​“This feels so good that I don’t want to close the curtain.”

Usher: The Las Vegas Residency continues through Jan. 1, 2022 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.