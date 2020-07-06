Usher Drops Video For New Song ‘I Cry’

Usher dropped a moving self-directed video for his new song “I Cry,” which he released in June. He cries in the video against a backdrop of iconic Gordon Parks photographs of the civil right movement that flash across the screen.

In a statement, Usher explained that he was moved to tears over the ongoing police brutality against Black people. He wanted to teach his sons that there’s nothing wrong with men showing emotions.

“Like many men, I was raised to believe that we have to be tough and not show our vulnerability, which I don’t want to teach them,” Usher stated.

“While I was shut in during the pandemic and watching the death of George Floyd, the ongoing slaughtering of Black men and women, the protests and the events that unfolded, I became very connected to the wider universal feeling of hopelessness. Like many, I grew increasingly frustrated by how slow things have been to change,” the singer added.

Usher plans to donate the song’s proceeds to the nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corporation, which supports communities of color in the U.S., according to Rolling Stone.

Take a look at the video: