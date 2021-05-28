The Weeknd Brings Home Major Wins At iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Weeknd has a lot to celebrate!

Fresh from the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards on Thursday (May 27) the Canadian artist took home three major wins. For the first time, the “Blinding Lights” singer won Male artist of the year, Song of the year, and the social media driven award for Tik Tok Bop of the year.

The artist shared some highlights from the evening including his performance with Ariana Grande for their song “Save Your Tears.”

