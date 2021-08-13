Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Performs Rendition Of Her Grandma’s Favorite Song

A viral video of the late Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter, Grace Franklin, has taken the internet by storm after she performed a powerful rendition of her grandma’s favorite song.

The 15-year-old joined Jennifer Hudson at a premiere of Respect on Wednesday (Aug. 12), and the pair wowed the audience with their voices singing “Ain’t No Way” by Aretha herself. Hudson stars as the Queen of Soul in the biopic out in theaters Friday (Aug. 13).

The 39-year-old Oscar winner shared the video to her 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

“What better what to celebrate Aretha Franklin than for her granddaughter [Grace Franklin] to sing her song at the film premiere? She would be so proud !,” Hudson captioned her post.

