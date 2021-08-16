Live Nation To Require COVID Vaccination, Negative Test At All Events

Anyone attending, performing or working at Live Nation events or venues will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test beginning in October.

According to the New York Daily News, the entertainment giant confirmed over the weekend the new protocol and said it will be enforced at all shows and locations where such a mandate is legally permitted.

Lollapalooza just tested out the new requirement just a couple weeks ago.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” company president and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement, according to the Daily News.

Around 385,000 people attended the annual festival over four days. The city’s health commissioner said on Twitter that more than 90 percent of attendees were vaccinated and only 200 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Additionally, all Live Nation employees at the company’s venues, offices, and events must also be vaccinated by October.