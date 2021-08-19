Rapper Travis Scott Gives Students Chance To Participate In College Ambassador Program

Travis Scott announced an opportunity for students to work with his CACTI Spiked Seltzer brand.
The “Sicko Mode” rapper launched a CACTI College Ambassador program for the fall that will allow students to work with the company from their campus, Complex reported.
“Update those resumes because this semester’s hottest back-to-campus job is officially accepting applications,” a statement from the company said, according to Complex.
The program will pay ambassadors $2,000 plus bonus incentives and more.
“Ambassadors will receive experience in both marketing and leadership, ongoing coaching and professional development, networking and the opportunity to join,” the statement continued.
The brand ambassadorship involves managing “bar and liquor store sampling, digital engagement with CACTI’s social channels, rewarding peers with excitement for the brand with exclusive CACTI merch, developing and executing social media campaigns.”
CACTI is Scott’s new spiked seltzer beverage crafted with the help of the giant beer brewery Anheuser-Busch.
Forbes dubbed Scott the “corporate America’s brand whisperer.” After making his mark in the music industry, Scott is influencing the corporate world.
“Now he’s helping major companies rethink their brands—and changing how celebrities and corporations interact,” the magazine said.
CACTI is searching for students located in New York, L.A., San Francisco, Miami, Orlando, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas.
The applicants must be at least 21 and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Applications are open and continue through Aug. 26.
Photo by: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
