Rapper Travis Scott Gives Students Chance To Participate In College Ambassador Program

Travis Scott announced an opportunity for students to work with his CACTI Spiked Seltzer brand.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper launched a CACTI College Ambassador program for the fall that will allow students to work with the company from their campus, Complex reported.

“Update those resumes because this semester’s hottest back-to-campus job is officially accepting applications,” a statement from the company said, according to Complex.

The program will pay ambassadors $2,000 plus bonus incentives and more.

“Ambassadors will receive experience in both marketing and leadership, ongoing coaching and professional development, networking and the opportunity to join,” the statement continued.