Travis Scott To Launch His Own Cannabis Line, Cactus Farms

Travis Scott is trying his hand in the cannabis business after partnering with Connected Cannabis to launch his own line, Cactus Farms.

The line has already made its way into dispensaries that sell Connected Cannabis products in California and from Harvest dispensaries in Arizona over the July 10th weekend. According to Connected Cannabis, the indica-leaning strain “features a dense, purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist,” NME reports.

The fresh collaborations comes right off the heels of Scott’s new Dior fashion collection which honors the late Brooklyn rapper, Pop Smoke who was shot and killed during a home invasion in California in February 2020.

“U CANT SAY POP AND FORGET THE SMOKE. NOW U IN ALL THE STORES 4 EVER,” Scott captioned a post on his Instagram.