Kanye West Releases Long-Awaited ‘Donda’ Album

Rather than moving in accordance with the music industry’s Friday release date, Kanye West released his new album on a Sunday following a series of listening parties around the nation.

Kanye’s highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda was released to major streaming platforms on August 30. The 26-track body of work has seen many placeholder dates on iTunes, with the latest being September 3. Placeholders are typically put into play as a temporary date.

RELATED: 10 Things You Should Know About Kanye West’s New Album, ‘Donda’

The album features appearances by Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Jay Electronica, Vory, the late Pop Smoke, The Weeknd, Kid Cudi, Lil Durk, and many more.

The album is named after Ye’s late mother, Donda West, who passed away in 2007. The album rollout, in typical Kanye fashion, was less than predictable. Late last month, Kanye West partnered with Beats by Dre for an ad starring American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson.

With the song “No Child Left Behind” playing during the commercial, the anticipation for Kanye’s album releasing on said date of July 25. That Friday then turned into the following Friday, and this cycle repeated until August 30.

Jay-Z being featured on Kanye’s “Jail” track has stirred up a lot of talk, as the two have had a very public clash in the past.

Kanye, 44, has held a total of three listening sessions for Donda. Two were held in Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium and he ended the last session in Chicago’s Soldier Field this past Thursday (August 26), even recreating his childhood home. At one point, Kanye lived in Mercedes Benz stadium as he worked on the album.