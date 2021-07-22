Kanye West Donates Tickets To ‘Donda’ Listening Party For HBCU Students

Rapper Kanye West specially reserved tickets for his Donda listening party taking place in Atlanta on Thursday (July 22) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
His latest project is named after his mother, who passed away in 2007.
According to Page Six, the Jesus Is King rapper has set aside 5,000 tickets for faculty, staff and students at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Morris Brown College and the Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC).
Album art for Kanye West’s 10th studio album began circulating on the internet on Monday (July 19). Images of the album cover are designed by the late French-born artist Louise Bourgeois.
Tickets are currently on sale on ticketmaster.com.
According to HipHopDX, the artist hosted his first listening event for Donda at a church in Las Vegas on Sunday (July 18). While the official tracklist has not been released, fans who attended the listening party in Vegas reportedly put together a list of who they think may be on the album. This includes Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Future, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Tyler, the Creator, Ty Dolla $ign, and Baby Keem.
Web personality Justin Laboy tweeted that West had played the upcoming album for him, NBA superstar Kevin Durant, and more.
“Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas,” said Laboy, via the social media platform. “The production is light-years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back.”
