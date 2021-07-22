Kanye West Donates Tickets To ‘Donda’ Listening Party For HBCU Students

Rapper Kanye West specially reserved tickets for his Donda listening party taking place in Atlanta on Thursday (July 22) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

His latest project is named after his mother, who passed away in 2007.

According to Page Six, the Jesus Is King rapper has set aside 5,000 tickets for faculty, staff and students at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Morris Brown College and the Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC).

Album art for Kanye West’s 10th studio album began circulating on the internet on Monday (July 19). Images of the album cover are designed by the late French-born artist Louise Bourgeois.

RELATED: Kanye West ‘Donda’ Album Cover Art Revealed