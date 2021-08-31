Drake Says ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Album To Be Released On Friday

Heading to his Instagram on Monday (Aug. 30) to make the announcement, the Grammy winner posted what is rumored to be the album cover: emojis of pregnant women.

Drake fans are finally getting their wish! The artists’ long-awaited LP Certified Lover Boy will officially be released on Friday (Sept. 3).

It’s been a long time coming for Certified Lover Boy. Drake first posted in Oct. 2020 that his sixth studio album would be in Jan. 2021 but later shared that the release date would be postponed after citing that he was recovering from an undisclosed surgery.

Drake has not released an album since his 2018 release of Scorpion but has dropped several new songs in 2020 and 2021 off of his projects Dark Lane Demo Tapes and Scary Hours 2.