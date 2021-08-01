Beyoncé Drops New Videos For ‘Black Is King’ Anniversary

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Black Is King, Beyoncé on Saturday (July 31) dropped two new videos: “Mood 4 Eva,’’ featuring Jay-Z, and “OTHERSIDE”.

The videos feature a tour de force of other artists, including Childish Gambino and Oumou Sangaré. “Mood” features a flex of exotic visuals, cinematic shots, and a whole lot of cheetah print in between the two going off with their musical talent.

According to Complex, the dual releases come after a video surfaced online of the couple’s New Orleans home engulfed in flames on Wednesday evening (July 22). The fire consumed the couple’s home for almost 2 hours before firefighters arrived at their Garden District home to extinguish it. “If they didn’t get there when they did, it could have been much worse, a New Orleans Fire Department spokesperson told The New York Post. “It’s a historic home.”

While no one was injured in the fire, a spokesman for the New Orleans Fire Department told the New York Post that Jay and Bey’s property was likely arson, Complex reports. “We’re told officers initially responded to the scene following a call about a suspicious person, but upon arriving and investigating...they determined the fire had been set to the property.”

The couple have not commented on the incident, the report notes.

Check out the videos for “Mood 4 Eva’ and “OTHERSIDE” below: