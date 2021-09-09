2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: BET Announces This Year's Nominees

The biggest night in hip hop is happening on BET Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. And the official nominees for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards have been announced.

Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion are neck and neck this year with nine nominations each. Although they’re no strangers to the BET Hip Hop Awards stage, with both having won their fair amount in the past, Megan had seven noms last year and the Bronx queen just lead 2019’s ceremony with 10.

RELATED: Super Fly! The Coolest Jackets Seen On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

Without a mixtape or a studio album, Cardi is nominated twice for “Best Hip Hop Video” (”WAP” and “Up”), “Best Collaboration” (“WAP”), “Song of The Year” (“WAP” and “Up”) “Best Featured Verse” (“WAP”), “Best Live Performer”, “Hip Hop Artist of The Year” and “Hustler of the Year”.

Megan, who shares noms with Cardi on “WAP” for “Best Hip Hop Video”, “Best Collaboration” and “Song of The Year”, is also being recognized for her efforts on Lil Baby’s “On Me” remix in the “Best Featured Verse” category, “Best Live Performer”, “Lyricist of The Year”, “Hip Hop Artist of the Year”, and “Hustler of The Year”.

“Our 2021 ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ nominees span generations and are a representation of the talented individuals who elevate hip hop culture in creative and diverse ways. We congratulate each of them on these sought-after accolades,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET. “We can’t wait to join forces with the best in hip hop and deliver a one-of-a-kind show in Atlanta.”

RELATED: BET BUZZ: Top 3 Unexpected Moments In BET Hip Hop Awards History You Have To See

Similarly, Drake, who follows Cardi and Megan with eight nominations, is doing so without his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, making the cutoff for award consideration. His 2020 single, “Laugh Now, Cry Later” with Lil Durk received recognition in the “Best Hip Hop Video”, “Song of The Year”, and “Best Collaborations” categories. In fact, the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper has two noms in the collaboration category, as his joint effort on 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now” got a nom as well. Additionally, Drake is up for “Best Featured Verse” for his work on the Migos’ “Havin’ Our Way”, “Best Lyricist” and “Hustler of The Year” and “Hip Hop Artist of The Year”.

Additionally, “Best New Hip Hop Artist” Award nominees include BLXST, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Morray, Pooh Shiesty and Yung Bleu.

Voting for the 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS'' DJ of the Year and Best Hip Hop Platform is now open: https://www.votehiphopawards.com

Watch the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 PM ET/PT and join the conversation on social media by logging on to multiple BET social media platforms: On Twitter by using the hashtag: #HipHopAwards; follow @HipHopAwards and @BET On Facebook by liking the fan page at facebook.com/HipHopAwards.

See below for the full list of 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards official nominees.

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

CARDI B, “UP”

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION, “WAP”

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG GO, “CRAZY”

DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK, “LAUGH NOW CRY LATER”

LIL NAS X, “MONTERO” (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)

SAWEETIE FEAT. DOJA CAT, “BEST FRIEND”

BEST COLLABORATION

21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN FEAT. DRAKE, “MR. RIGHT NOW”

BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ, “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” (REMIX)

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION, “WAP”

DJ KHALED FEAT. LIL BABY & LIL DURK, “EVERY CHANCE I GET”

DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK, “LAUGH NOW CRY LATER”

POOH SHIESTY FEAT. LIL DURK, “BACK IN BLOOD”

SONG OF THE YEAR

“BACK IN BLOOD” – Produced by YC (POOH SHIESTY FEAT. LIL DURK)

“LATE AT NIGHT” – Produced by Mustard (RODDY RICCH)

“LAUGH NOW CRY LATER” – Produced by G. Ry, CardoGotWings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive (DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK)

“UP” – Produced by Yung Dza, Sean Island, DJ SwanQo (CARDI B)

“WAP” – Produced by Ayo & Keyz (CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION)

“WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” (REMIX) – Produced by London Jae, BeatGodz, Tee Romano (BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ)

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

CARDI B, “TYPE SHIT” (MIGOS FEAT. CARDI B)

DRAKE, “HAVIN' OUR WAY” (MIGOS FEAT. DRAKE)

JAY-Z, “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE” (NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z)

LIL DURK, “BACK IN BLOOD” (POOH SHIESTY FT. LIL DURK)

MEGAN THE STALLION, “ON ME” (REMIX) (LIL BABY FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION)

RODDY RICCH, “LEMONADE” (REMIX) (INTERNET MONEY FEAT. DON TOLIVER & RODDY RICCH)

IMPACT TRACK

BLACK THOUGHT, “THOUGHT VS EVERYBODY”

LIL NAS X, “MONTERO” (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)

LIL BABY FEAT. KIRK FRANKLIN, “WE WIN”

MEEK MILL FEAT. LIL DURK, “PAIN AWAY”

NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z, “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE"

RAPSODY, "12 PROBLEMS"



BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

BLXST

COI LERAY

DON TOLIVER

MORRAY

POOH SHIESTY

YUNG BLEU

BEST DUO OR GROUP

21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG

CITY GIRLS

FUTURE & LIL UZI VERT

LIL BABY & LIL DURK

MIGOS

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

BUSTA RHYMES

CARDI B

DABABY

DOJA CAT

MEGAN THEE STALLION

TYLER, THE CREATOR

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

BENNY THE BUTCHER

DRAKE

J. COLE

LIL BABY

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NAS

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CARDI B

DRAKE

J. COLE

LIL BABY

MEGAN THEE STALLION

TYLER, THE CREATOR

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A GANGSTA’S PAIN MONEYBAGG YO

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST TYLER, THE CREATOR

CULTURE III MIGOS

GOOD NEWS MEGAN THEE STALLION

KHALED KHALED DJ KHALED

SAVAGE MODE II 21 SAVAGE X METRO BOOMIN

THE OFF-SEASON J. COLE

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

COLE BENNETT

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

DIRECTOR X

HYPE WILLIAMS

MISSY ELLIOTT

DJ OF THE YEAR

CHASE B

D NICE

DJ CASSIDY

DJ DRAMA

DJ ENVY

DJ JAZZY JEFF

DJ SCHEME

KAYTRANADA

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DJ KHALED

HIT-BOY

METRO BOOMIN

MUSTARD

THE ALCHEMIST

TYLER, THE CREATOR

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

CARDI B

DRAKE

LIL BABY

MEGAN THEE STALLION

SAWEETIE

YUNG BLEU

BEST HIP-HOP PLATFORM

COMPLEX

GENIUS

HIP HOP DX

HOT NEW HIPHOP

THE BREAKFAST CLUB

THE SHADE ROOM

WORLDSTAR HIPHOP

XXL

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

LADIPOE (NIGERIA)

NASTY C. (SOUTH AFRICA)

XAMÃ (BRAZIL)

LAYLOW (FRANCE)

GAZO (FRANCE)

LITTLE SIMZ (UK)

DAVE (UK)

For more information about the “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” including the latest news and updates, visit bet.com.