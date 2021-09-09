2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: BET Announces This Year's Nominees

The biggest night in hip hop is happening on BET Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. And the official nominees for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards have been announced.
Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion are neck and neck this year with nine nominations each. Although they’re no strangers to the BET Hip Hop Awards stage, with both having won their fair amount in the past, Megan had seven noms last year and the Bronx queen just lead 2019’s ceremony with 10.
Without a mixtape or a studio album, Cardi is nominated twice for “Best Hip Hop Video” (”WAP” and “Up”), “Best Collaboration” (“WAP”), “Song of The Year” (“WAP” and “Up”) “Best Featured Verse” (“WAP”), “Best Live Performer”, “Hip Hop Artist of The Year” and “Hustler of the Year”.
Megan, who shares noms with Cardi on “WAP” for “Best Hip Hop Video”, “Best Collaboration” and “Song of The Year”, is also being recognized for her efforts on Lil Baby’s “On Me” remix in the “Best Featured Verse” category, “Best Live Performer”, “Lyricist of The Year”, “Hip Hop Artist of the Year”, and “Hustler of The Year”.
“Our 2021 ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ nominees span generations and are a representation of the talented individuals who elevate hip hop culture in creative and diverse ways. We congratulate each of them on these sought-after accolades,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET. “We can’t wait to join forces with the best in hip hop and deliver a one-of-a-kind show in Atlanta.”
Similarly, Drake, who follows Cardi and Megan with eight nominations, is doing so without his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, making the cutoff for award consideration. His 2020 single, “Laugh Now, Cry Later” with Lil Durk received recognition in the “Best Hip Hop Video”, “Song of The Year”, and “Best Collaborations” categories. In fact, the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper has two noms in the collaboration category, as his joint effort on 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now” got a nom as well. Additionally, Drake is up for “Best Featured Verse” for his work on the Migos’ “Havin’ Our Way”, “Best Lyricist” and “Hustler of The Year” and “Hip Hop Artist of The Year”.
Additionally, “Best New Hip Hop Artist” Award nominees include BLXST, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Morray, Pooh Shiesty and Yung Bleu.
Voting for the 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS'' DJ of the Year and Best Hip Hop Platform is now open: https://www.votehiphopawards.com
See below for the full list of 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards official nominees.
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
CARDI B, “UP”
CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION, “WAP”
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG GO, “CRAZY”
DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK, “LAUGH NOW CRY LATER”
LIL NAS X, “MONTERO” (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)
SAWEETIE FEAT. DOJA CAT, “BEST FRIEND”
BEST COLLABORATION
21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN FEAT. DRAKE, “MR. RIGHT NOW”
BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ, “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” (REMIX)
CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION, “WAP”
DJ KHALED FEAT. LIL BABY & LIL DURK, “EVERY CHANCE I GET”
DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK, “LAUGH NOW CRY LATER”
POOH SHIESTY FEAT. LIL DURK, “BACK IN BLOOD”
SONG OF THE YEAR
“BACK IN BLOOD” – Produced by YC (POOH SHIESTY FEAT. LIL DURK)
“LATE AT NIGHT” – Produced by Mustard (RODDY RICCH)
“LAUGH NOW CRY LATER” – Produced by G. Ry, CardoGotWings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive (DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK)
“UP” – Produced by Yung Dza, Sean Island, DJ SwanQo (CARDI B)
“WAP” – Produced by Ayo & Keyz (CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION)
“WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” (REMIX) – Produced by London Jae, BeatGodz, Tee Romano (BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ)
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
CARDI B, “TYPE SHIT” (MIGOS FEAT. CARDI B)
DRAKE, “HAVIN' OUR WAY” (MIGOS FEAT. DRAKE)
JAY-Z, “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE” (NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z)
LIL DURK, “BACK IN BLOOD” (POOH SHIESTY FT. LIL DURK)
MEGAN THE STALLION, “ON ME” (REMIX) (LIL BABY FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION)
RODDY RICCH, “LEMONADE” (REMIX) (INTERNET MONEY FEAT. DON TOLIVER & RODDY RICCH)
IMPACT TRACK
BLACK THOUGHT, “THOUGHT VS EVERYBODY”
LIL NAS X, “MONTERO” (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)
LIL BABY FEAT. KIRK FRANKLIN, “WE WIN”
MEEK MILL FEAT. LIL DURK, “PAIN AWAY”
NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z, “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE"
RAPSODY, "12 PROBLEMS"
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
BLXST
COI LERAY
DON TOLIVER
MORRAY
POOH SHIESTY
YUNG BLEU
BEST DUO OR GROUP
21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG
CITY GIRLS
FUTURE & LIL UZI VERT
LIL BABY & LIL DURK
MIGOS
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
BUSTA RHYMES
CARDI B
DABABY
DOJA CAT
MEGAN THEE STALLION
TYLER, THE CREATOR
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
BENNY THE BUTCHER
DRAKE
J. COLE
LIL BABY
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NAS
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
CARDI B
DRAKE
J. COLE
LIL BABY
MEGAN THEE STALLION
TYLER, THE CREATOR
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
A GANGSTA’S PAIN MONEYBAGG YO
CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST TYLER, THE CREATOR
CULTURE III MIGOS
GOOD NEWS MEGAN THEE STALLION
KHALED KHALED DJ KHALED
SAVAGE MODE II 21 SAVAGE X METRO BOOMIN
THE OFF-SEASON J. COLE
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
COLE BENNETT
COLIN TILLEY
DAVE MEYERS
DIRECTOR X
HYPE WILLIAMS
MISSY ELLIOTT
DJ OF THE YEAR
CHASE B
D NICE
DJ CASSIDY
DJ DRAMA
DJ ENVY
DJ JAZZY JEFF
DJ SCHEME
KAYTRANADA
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
DJ KHALED
HIT-BOY
METRO BOOMIN
MUSTARD
THE ALCHEMIST
TYLER, THE CREATOR
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
CARDI B
DRAKE
LIL BABY
MEGAN THEE STALLION
SAWEETIE
YUNG BLEU
BEST HIP-HOP PLATFORM
COMPLEX
GENIUS
HIP HOP DX
HOT NEW HIPHOP
THE BREAKFAST CLUB
THE SHADE ROOM
WORLDSTAR HIPHOP
XXL
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
LADIPOE (NIGERIA)
NASTY C. (SOUTH AFRICA)
XAMÃ (BRAZIL)
LAYLOW (FRANCE)
GAZO (FRANCE)
LITTLE SIMZ (UK)
DAVE (UK)
(Megan Thee Stallion Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images, Drake’s Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images and Lil Baby’s Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
