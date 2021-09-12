Alicia Keys And Swae Lee Illuminate The VMA Stage With A Performance Of New Single ‘Lala’

Alicia Keys returned to the VMA stage Sunday night at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the first time in nearly a decade, for the first live performance of her new single “Lala” with rapper Swae Lee.

A shirtless Lee and Keys wearing a shiny golden gown lit things up in the shadows of the Statue of Liberty on a stage at Liberty State Park.

The pair’s new duet was announced Sept. 1 and dropped on Thursday (Sept. 9). It marks the 20th anniversary of the iconic singer-songwriter’s debut album, Songs in a Minor Key.