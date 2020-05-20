Ari Lennox And Swae Lee Are Lending Their Talents To Levi's '501 Day' To Support COVID-19 Relief

Written by Tira Urquhart

In celebration of Levi’s® “501® Day” (May 20), the brand has teamed up with a variety of artists including, rapper Swae Lee and R&B artist Ari Lennox, to bring music and entertainment to @Levis Instagram Live. In case you missed it, 501® Day marks the 147th year since Levi Strauss invented the original blue jean. Throughout the day beginning at 10AM EST, the brand will launch a lineup of live performances, meaningful conversations, DIY denim personalization sessions with in-house tailors, and a peek inside Levi’s® archives chronicling the history of the iconic 501® blue jean alongside new and exclusive 501® collaborations and styles.

“Through Levi’s® 5:01 LIVE, we learned just how many of our fans want to tune into seeing their favorite performers at-home in an intimate setting and we wanted to bring to life an even greater experience with a full line-up to celebrate the storied 501®,” says Jennifer Sey, CMO Levi Strauss & Co. Global Brands. “We have a unique opportunity to, for the first time ever, give everyone access to some of the best that Levi’s® has to offer, including performances from our favorite musical artists and access to the Levi’s® archives - both of which are normally only available to those who attend our events or come to San Francisco.”

Levi’s® 5:01® LIVE series launched on March 23, 2020, and tapped into new ways of connecting with fans by bringing them live entertainment from some of Levi’s® favorite artists to the community through social media. This program gave Levi’s® the opportunity to support musicians like Snoop Dogg, Questlove and Justine Skye to name a few, and their chosen charities directly while connecting with their fans and supporting COVID-19 relief through donations.