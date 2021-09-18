Lil Nas X Celebrates ‘Montero’ Album Drop

Lil Nas X had an extraordinary Friday night.
Celebrating the release of his Montero album that dropped the same day, Nas performed for two hours to attendees at his listening party. He also graciously accepted a rose and took selfies with fans, according to TMZ.
TMZ also reports Lil Nas X sat in a large chair during his listening party while sponsors were handing out pink sweatshirts and Beats headphones.
Nas’ rollout for his debut album has been a memorable one as he’s put up billboards of himself pregnant as if he’s delivering Montero.
Lil Nas X is coming off a show-stopping appearance at Met Gala during which he donned three different looks. The first featured him wearing a massive royal cloak, which he took off to reveal his second look – a golden knight armor fit. His final transformation saw Nas in a glittery gold body suit because, why not steal the show?
Additionally, his song and video drop for “Dolla Sign Slime” match his medieval Met Gala look. Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, the visual features a vast CG castle with guards promoting the presence of their king, Lil Nas X in golden armor.

