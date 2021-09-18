Lil Nas X Celebrates ‘Montero’ Album Drop

Lil Nas X had an extraordinary Friday night.

Celebrating the release of his Montero album that dropped the same day, Nas performed for two hours to attendees at his listening party. He also graciously accepted a rose and took selfies with fans, according to TMZ.

TMZ also reports Lil Nas X sat in a large chair during his listening party while sponsors were handing out pink sweatshirts and Beats headphones.

Nas’ rollout for his debut album has been a memorable one as he’s put up billboards of himself pregnant as if he’s delivering Montero.

