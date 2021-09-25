Bruno Mars Performs At Multimillion-Dollar Cape Cod Wedding

Bruno Mars made one couple’s big day especially memorable.

The Grammy winner was tapped for the lavish occasion last weekend that wed Troy Brown, the son of Motorola CEO Greg Brown, and Kristin Ryan in Cape Cod.

According to Page Six, the festivities took place at the luxury Chatham Bars Inn and was put together by A-list wedding planner Marcy Blum, whose clients have included Billy Joel and Katie Lee, LeBron and Savannah James, as well as members of the Rockefeller family.

Not only that, their dinner was reportedly catered by award-winning chef Mario Carbone, whose restaurant is a celebrity magnet.

After the newlywed couple danced, Mars took to the stage to perform for guests. According to luxury event planners Scarlet, it costs more than $3 million to book him for a wedding.

After guests danced along, they were able to dine from food carts from some of New York City’s most classic restaurants, including Roberta’s Pizza and Katz’s Deli.