The Moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Treasure About Their Wedding

After recently celebrating their second wedding anniversary on May 19, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still reminiscing on one special wedding memory that they will treasure forever.

Markle walked down the aisle to a handpicked piece of music by the groom himself, according to People.

“[It] was actually Harry’s choice entirely and I think a really beautiful piece,” Meghan recalled. “I can retrace that entire walk down the aisle listening to it. It really is so special for us and I think it’s one of those things we’ll treasure forever.”

The heartwarming song she is referring to is George Frideric Handel’s “Eternal Source of Light Divine,” that was performed on their wedding day by Elin Manahan Thomas.