Gunna Helps To Open Free Store At Former Middle School

Rapper Gunna and the Atlanta-based, nonprofit Goodr, have joined forces on numerous occasions in the past. Their latest joint effort will help serve over 900 students, as well as teachers.

Gunna, 28, is giving back in a major way to his former middle school in College Park, Georgia, Ronald E. McNair. The store named Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store brings an array of items: food, clothing, toiletries, and household supplies, all free to the school’s families. According to Good Morning America, the school is marked as a Title 1, or in other words, a high-poverty middle school. The store’s grand opening was on September 16.

“It’s everything I wanted,” Gunna said to Good Morning America during the surprise grand opening for students. “I’m going to continue giving back.”

Goodr’s founder and CEO, Jasmine Crowe said, “Millions of kids depend on the free breakfast and lunch they’re provided at school, but then they go home, and oftentimes they don’t have access to the same thing as they’re getting in school, until now.”

Goodr’s mission is to eliminate food hunger and food waste through broad initiatives. Crowe and Gunna’s latest charity endeavor does just that. Furthermore, Crowe said, “I really want to give these kids a chance to be their full selves and to not have to worry about something as simple, that I think should be a human right for everybody, as being able to eat.”