Young Thug And Gunna Post Bail For 30 Atlanta Jail Inmates

Atlanta rappers Young Thug and Gunna posted bonds for 30 inmates at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail this past weekend, according to WSB-TV.

The rappers told the station most men and women were being held on minor offenses but could not get out because they did not have the money.

“This is where we are from,” Young Thug told reporter Michael Seiden. “We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and, you know, DA’s and the prosecutors, you know, the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out.”

Thug’s record label, Young Stoner Life Records, filmed an emotional video showing the moment dozens of inmates were released from the Fulton County Jail and reunited with their family members. According to WSB-TV, the footage will be released in an upcoming music video.

“You never know what somebody [has] been through. There [were] people sitting out three or four years and couldn’t get out on a bond,” Gunna said.

“If they did the crime, then they can do the time, then it’s all right. But it’s like you’re giving them a bond higher than what they stole,” Young Thug said.

Once the families were reunited, the rappers served them with a home-cooked meal and shared they were going to be featured in a music video.

Although Thug and Gunna did not reveal how much money they spent, they told the WSB-TV this was not a one time thing. They said they plan on doing this again in the future and hope other artists will follow their lead.



“It feels so good to the point where you start feeling that’s why God put me here. He put me here to do this,” Young Thug said.