Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige And More To Headline Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

The Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show is going to be epic.

According to The Wrap, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige will headline.

Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter said in a statement, “On Feb. 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

Dr. Dre also added, “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career. I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

In August 2019, Jay-Z and RocNation inked a deal with the NFL, which included producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2022 and will air on NBC.