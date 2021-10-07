WATCH: New Nickelodeon Video Features That Girl Lay Lay And Young Dylan

Two of Nickelodeon’s biggest new sensations are teaming up for an epic project. That Girl Lay Lay and Young Dylan are releasing their new single “I’m That” via all major digital streaming platforms.

That Girl Lay Lay otherwise known as 14-year-old Houston native Alaya High, signed her deal with Nickelodeon in 2020 while Young Dylan aka Dylan Gilmer is the star of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, which follows Dylan in his journey towards music greatness.

On Friday (October 8), the duo is preparing fans with a music video for the Jermaine Dupri-produced song. BET has an exclusive look at the video which can also be found on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, NickMusic, Video-on-Demand, Nick App and Pluto TV.

Watch the video below: