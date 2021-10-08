Rising R&B Star JAWAN Drops ‘Cause & Effect’ Single With Bigger Projects On The Horizon

A few years ago, while recovering from a vocal injury, JAWAN was at a crossroads. He was studying classical music and musical theater in Mississippi but had no passion for them.

“At that point, I never want to sing another note of a song that I don't connect with,”

JAWAN recalled vowing to himself. “Classical and musical theater just was not where my heart was. It was with R&B.”

JAWAN’s vocal cords recovered nicely, and now R&B fans have much to look forward to.

Staying true to his word and vision, in 2014 JAWAN and his mother drove 18 hours straight from their hometown of Columbus, Mississippi to New York City.

“I had to go to where I thought the land of opportunity was. And that's where everything started,” the budding singer/songwriter said.

In August, JAWAN dropped “Cause and Effect,” a powerful ballad about a failed relationship in “a toxic loop.”

It’s the third offering that he has released as part of a five-track EP named “The Abstract” that drops in November. He previously released “Assurance” and “Call Me” for this project.