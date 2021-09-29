New Music Alert! Check Out The Latest Singles From BIA, Givēon, Tyla And Lonr.

Written by Nigel Roberts

Four red-hot artists under the Epic Records imprint have dropped new songs in the past few days that are surely headed to the top of the charts. Check out some of the latest from some music’s brightest rising stars.

BIA There’s no doubt that one of the hottest voices in music right now is BIA and her fanbase will explode even further with the release of her new song and music video, “Besito.” The song has an addictively pulsating beat that features Chicago rapper G Herbo by her side. BIA takes us on a journey into her Afro-Puerto Rican roots in the video that begins on a beach. She flexes her musical muscles with lyrics that switch from Spanish to English with a message about female empowerment. By the end of 2020, the rising star dropped her For Certain EP which included the unstoppable hit single “Whole Lotta Money,” which became a TikTok favorite and immediate fans like Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and many more.. Currently, BIA is on tour as Don Toliver’s special guest. Check out BIA’s latest song with G Herbo, “Besito” below:

Givēon Rising R&B star Givēon doesn’t disappoint with the release of his new single “For Tonight.” His vocals never miss hitting all the sentimental notes in this touching ballad about a forbidden romance that the Grammy-nominated crooner describes as “a taboo vice that I just can’t seem to stop indulging in.” This touching single is the first song off his debut album which is expected to drop later this year. RELATED: 5 Times Giveon's Voice Gave Us All The Feels He’ll be busy leading up to the album’s release. Besides winning the VMA for Best Pop for “Peaches” with Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Givēon attended his first MET Gala and found out it only took a few minutes for tickets to Givēon’s 14-city “Timeless Tour”! to sell out. Those who were lucky enough to cop their own tickets will see him start his travels across the country on November 28th in Detroit, MI. Check out Givēon’s latest song "For Tonight" below:

Tyla Tyla, one of Africa’s brightest new stars, is about to be a global sensation and delivers what’s sure to be a hit with the release of her new single “Overdue,” featuring DJ Lag & Kooldrink. The 19-year-old South African singer/songwriter delivers Ariana Grande level vibes mixed along with a vibrant beat that makes you just want to get up and dance. Her debut single, “Getting Late” (also featuring Kooldrink) amassed 4.5 million YouTube views. She’s bound to grow her fan base even more once people realize “Overdue” is attached to the soundtrack for season 2 of the Netflix mystery-drama series Blood and Water. “I’m just super excited for you guys to listen!! Hope you enjoy,” Tyla wrote on Instagram. Check out Tyla's new single, "Overdue" below:

Lonr. Lonr. dropped his new single “Red Light,” one week before he’ll be releasing his eagerly anticipated new EP Land of Nothing Real 2 (featuring guest spots from ​​Coi Leray and Yung Bleu) on Oct. 1. With this project, the Grammy nominated singer-songwriter-producer reinforces his credentials as a musical free spirit who refuses to be chained to a single music genre. RELATED: LONR. Five Things You Need to Know “If we’re gonna name genres, we’ve got to name, like, seven. I am not in a box, and I never will be. I do hip-hop. I do rock. I do punk. I do grunge. I do indie. A little R&B. I do everything,” he said. True to his words, Lonr. blends musical styles in the project’s opening song, “Red Light '' with a message to fake friends and those who seek to block his blessings and success. Check out the tracklist for “Land Of Nothing Real 2” and listen to the first single, “Red Light” below: Land Of Nothing Real 2 tracklist: 1. Red Light 2. Say Less 3. Read My Mind ft. Yung Bleu 4. Rent Free 5. Hi Lonr. 6. Cuffin ft. Coi Leray 7. Live Life 8. Needs