Madonna Takes To Harlem For Red Rooster Cabaret Performance

Madonna starred in a midnight cabaret on Friday night in New York City after she gave an intimate performance in the basement of the Red Rooster restaurant in Harlem.

According to Variety, the entertainer joined Jon Batiste, his band and a small group of fans for the sultry performance, before they took over the city streets for a New Orleans-style street party to celebrate the release of her “Madame X” documentary concert film of 2019 tour, available on Paramount Plus.

Madonna laid on top of Batiste’s piano before dancing up and down the columns on the wall singing renditions of “Dark Ballet,” “La Isla Bonita” and the Portuguese “Saudade.”

“Obviously, Madame X has been born,” she said to the audience. “She was always here. She’s always been by your side, encouraging you, pushing you, inspiring you, I hope.”

Later in her performance, the Material Girl launched into an adaptation of “Like a Prayer,” grabbing a megaphone and instructing the band to take to 126th street to move the festivities outside.

See highlights from the event below: