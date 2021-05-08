Snoop Dogg And Madonna Appear In New Music Video Together

Snoop Dogg has accomplished just about everything, but even still, he’s adding to his checklist.

The Long Beach rapper recently released his music video for “Gang Signs” and it features a cameo from none other than Madonna. The famed singer relayed her excitement over the appearance.

"Was so much fun to show up in @SnoopDogg video for his new song Gang Signs!" Madonna wrote on Twitter while including a short clip of the video.