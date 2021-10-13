Get The Party Started With TIDAL’s Newly Released HBCU Homecoming Playlists

It’s that time of year when alumni of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) gather for homecoming--weeklong celebrations of the Black college experience.

On and off campus, there are seemingly nonstop reunions at events that feature cookouts, marching bands, concerts, fashion shows and, of course, fierce parties where old friends jam to the popular music of their college years. It’s also a celebration of Black culture and excellence.



RELATED: Study Suggests Attending an HBCU Could Be Better For Your Health



But in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced HBCUs to cancel traditional homecomings, as many of them pivoted to virtual experiences. Schools are taking varying approaches this year to having a safe homecoming, as the nation continues to emerge from the pandemic.

This year, Morehouse College canceled homecoming festivities that were scheduled for the week of Oct. 10 and Howard University, the administration has planned a hybrid homecoming this year, slated for Oct. 16-24 which will have both in-person and virtual events.

So to keep the spirit of HBCU homecomings alive, digital streaming service TIDAL recently released playlists for all the festivities. The global music streaming platform says its HBCU Homecoming is a centralized hub dedicated to the music, culture and collegiate experiences at HBCUs.



Eleven separate playlists are on the hub page giving a variety of choices of spirited themes to go along with Black college homecoming celebrations. They include a 34-track “HBCU Anthems” list featuring Yung Wun’s “Tear It Up”; Shawty Lo’s “They Know”; and Roscoe Dash and Soulja Boy’s “All The Way Turnt Up.”



There’s also a “Black Excellence” list, with hits like “Entrepreneur” by Pharell and Jay-Z, “Grinding All My Life,” by Nipsey Hussle, and “Mo Money Mo Problems,” by Notorious B.I.G.



If you’re in a BGLO (Black Greek-Lettered Organization), there’s a list for you as well with songs shouting out the “Divine Nine” fraternities and sororities like Kanye West’s “School Spirit”; Public Enemy’s classic “Raise The Roof”; and “Brunch on Sundays” from Nas' acclaimed new album King’s Disease II.



Whether at modest gatherings or large campus events, music brings people together. TIDAL’s Homecoming playlists are curated into several categories and range from Stroll & Step Songs and The Divine 9 to Black Excellence and 1980s Black College Jams.



RELATED: FAMU Named Nation’s Highest Ranked Public HBCU In Annual College Guidebook

Visit TIDAL’s HBCU Homecoming playlists to explore its offerings.