Kanye West Legally Changes Name To Ye

It was his nickname for quite some time, but Kanye West has officially changed his name to Ye.

According to USA Today, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court gave the rapper the stamp of approval to formally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye.

The "Donda" rapper first filed the petition to change his name in August, citing "personal reasons." His new name will not have a middle name or a last name.

"There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted,” Judge Michelle Williams Court said in court documents.

In 2018, Ye first introduced his moniker to his fans with a tweet on Twitter.

“The being formally known as Kanye West,” he wrote. “I am YE.”

His eighth studio album, Ye, was also released the same year. And in an interview with Big Boy, Ye described the religious and historical context of "Ye."

"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you,' "West said.

He continued: “So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.”