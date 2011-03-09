We are all wondering who will play the female lead in The Bodyguard, which, as we reported last week, is in the process of being remade. Names are floating around, including Miley Cyrus. However, another pop star rumored to be in the mix is the "Umbrella" diva Rihanna. But Whitney fans don't have to worry: Rihanna recently responded to the rumors and gave a resounding "Absolutely not!"

The Barbados native told OK! Magazine, "I hate it when singers do singing movies all the time because you can never look at them as anybody else," she said. "I want to separate the two. I want to play a character. My whole life is playing Rihanna—being a singer won't be a stretch for me. I like challenges, and being an actor is playing a role, being able to step into somebody else's shoes, that's the excitement."

Rihanna's first film role will be in Battleship, which is currently in production and set to hit theaters in 2012.