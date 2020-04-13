Africans in China Face Homelessness Over Coronavirus Fears

African nationals in China have reportedly been the target of coronavirus-related discrimination as the country attempts to contain the spread and avert a second wave.

CNN reports, African students and expats have been subject to forced testing for coronavirus and 14-day self-quarantining despite their history of travel, or lack thereof. Others are being left homeless as landlords evict them and hotels put them out on the street.

“I don’t know where I will sleep tonight,” a Ghanian says in a video, showing his luggage tossed on the street. “We are Nigerians, Ugandans and Ghanaians; we are stranded now.”