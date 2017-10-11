Attorney Says This Video Is Proof DeAndre Harris Did Not Strike White Supremacist

After a Virginia magistrate issued an arrest warrant for DeAndre Harris on Monday, his attorney spoke out against the charges and provided video disputing the report.

Harris was charged with unlawful wounding in connection to the assault of white “Southern nationalist” Harold Ray Crews at the “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, reported The Root. Although Crews claims he was injured by Harris, attorney, S. Lee Merritt, said his client had nothing to do with Crews injuries.

Merritt also said Harris was in the hospital receiving treatment for his own injuries during the time of the attack.

“[Crews] was struck in the head with what seemed to be a metal pipe, and he fell to the ground. He did receive those injuries, but it appeared to be from a separate attack that occurred while Deandre was in the hospital,” Merritt told The Root.

Merritt also posted video and photos which show Crews being struck in the back of his head by what appears to be a white, male, anti-fascist member who has on a disguise.