Hundreds Walk Home 11-Year-Old After He Was Threatened With Racial Slurs By White Kids

Racism is alive and well, and an 11-year-old boy from Utah was just one of the latest victims of racial taunts and slurs.

Last Thursday (October 5), Mateus Romualdo was walking home from Viewmont Elementary School when he came into contact with a group of white teens who drove by yelling racial slurs.

Mateus, who only lives about a mile from the school, then phoned his mother to tell her what happened. According to her, words weren’t the only thing that her son feared. “He felt very terrified and actually told me he thought the kids were going to shoot him,” Heather Romauldo told local station Fox13.

Tracking the offenders down wasn’t actually the first thing Romauldo and his mom did. Instead, they wanted to let their community know what happened and took a stand against racism, creating a Facebook page called “Walk Mateus Home.”

Mateus’ basketball coach Troy Harlan organized the event and said he relates to the young boy’s struggles for acceptance in a predominantly white school.