Democratic Lawmakers Are Reaching Out To Psychologists For Evaluations On Donald Trump's Mental Health

Several psychologists have received inquiries from Democratic members of both the House and Senate regarding the mental health of President Trump.
Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) has personally reached out to several mental health professionals for an educated opinion surrounding Trump’s ability to efficiently run the country, reported Buzzfeed.
“It’s one thing from my nonprofessional, nonclinical standpoint [to] believe that someone does not have the capacity to do the job," Speier told BuzzFeed News. "It’s another thing to talk to experts and [those] who can deal with mental psychosis on a daily basis, so I wanted to hear from them."
In August, Speier tweeted about invoking the 25th Amendment because Trump is a “danger” to the country.
Speier reportedly spoke with two professionals, including John Gartner, a psychologist who founded “Duty to Warn.” In the group comprised of mental health experts, controversial work has been done to assert their medical opinions into politics without physically examination.
The group has said Trump is "deeply and dangerously psychologically disordered."
Bandy Lee, a psychiatry professor at Yale, told BuzzFeed that she has been contacted by other lawmakers to talk about Trump, although she would not disclose names.
Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) said once in February that “a few” of his Republican colleagues had expressed concerns about Trump's mental health.
The Democrats pointed to Trump's habit of making false claims to justify their questions.
