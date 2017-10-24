Democratic Lawmakers Are Reaching Out To Psychologists For Evaluations On Donald Trump's Mental Health

Several psychologists have received inquiries from Democratic members of both the House and Senate regarding the mental health of President Trump.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) has personally reached out to several mental health professionals for an educated opinion surrounding Trump’s ability to efficiently run the country, reported Buzzfeed.

“It’s one thing from my nonprofessional, nonclinical standpoint [to] believe that someone does not have the capacity to do the job," Speier told BuzzFeed News. "It’s another thing to talk to experts and [those] who can deal with mental psychosis on a daily basis, so I wanted to hear from them."

In August, Speier tweeted about invoking the 25th Amendment because Trump is a “danger” to the country.