Sweet Video Captures Moment Officer Norman Proposed To His Girlfriend

Tommy Norman , a North Little Rock police officer who’s previously gone viral for his acts of kindness toward his community, officially proposed to his girlfriend of the last few years.

Norman’s girlfriend, Rosalynd Guiden, was celebrating her 30th birthday at Samantha’s Tap Room and Wood Grill in Little Rock when he dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him. Rosalynd’s son Reilly was in-between them when the touching moment occurred.

Officer Norman had previously gone viral for the right reasons while wearing the badge. He’s been seen playing with kids in one of the neighborhoods he patrols and even helped a pregnant homeless woman and her baby while on duty. She turned out to be a victim of domestic violence.

Officer Norman’s videos ceased during the summer when his department asked him to stop posting them while he was on the job, which he objected to but complied with.

Congrats to the happy couple! See the touching moment below.