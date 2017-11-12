Scary Video Shows The Floor Collapsing Under Students At A Turnt College House Party

Attendees at a University of North Texas party recently found out the exact moment their turn up went too far.

While Playboi Carti’s "What" was playing at max levels, video captured by one of the partygoers shows a gaping hole instantly form and numerous students fall through to the house’s second floor.

Early Sunday morning (November 12), a campus homecoming “kickback” was jumping (literally) in the living room of a Denton, Texas apartment at 1:45 am.

Water pipes instantly spewed while wood panels and debris scattered everywhere. For the first few seconds, people at the party were trying to understand what had just happened. A human support chain was then formed to help people escape the newly-formed mess.

Denton Fire Marshal Brad Lahart told Dallas News that five to seven people were injured, treated and released. No serious injuries were reported.

Lahart also says that 48 residents were displaced as a result of the collapse. Management for the apartments will now need to get a structural engineer and construction crew to fix the house. This isn’t your average tenant calling for a repair, either.

Wild. See WFAA8’s news package on the incident below.