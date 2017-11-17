This Nigerian Women’s Bobsled Team Just Made Winter Olympics History!

This Nigerian Women’s Bobsled Team Just Made Winter Olympics History!

These three women have qualified for the 2018 Games, marking the first time an African nation will be represented in the sport at the Winter Olympics!

Published 1 hour ago

Congrats are in order for a Nigerian women’s bobsled team. Driver Seun Adigun and brakewomen Akuoma Omeoga, Ngozi Onwumere will be making history as the first African nation to compete in the sport at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

According to CNN.com, the trio has completed all five qualifying races and are set to compete in Pyeongchang this February.

Each member of the historic team has also competed as professional track and field athletes throughout their respective careers.

The Bobsled & Skeleton Sports Federation of Nigeria took to social media beaming with pride at the news.”Ecstatic to say the least. We are so proud of our Women’s Bobsled Team being eligible to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games.”

Written by Jasmine Washington

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

SOUL TRAIN AWARDS

SUN, NOV 26 8P/7C

HOST ERYKAH BADU

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC