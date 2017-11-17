This Nigerian Women’s Bobsled Team Just Made Winter Olympics History!

Congrats are in order for a Nigerian women’s bobsled team. Driver Seun Adigun and brakewomen Akuoma Omeoga , Ngozi Onwumere will be making history as the first African nation to compete in the sport at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

According to CNN.com , the trio has completed all five qualifying races and are set to compete in Pyeongchang this February.

Each member of the historic team has also competed as professional track and field athletes throughout their respective careers.

The Bobsled & Skeleton Sports Federation of Nigeria took to social media beaming with pride at the news.”Ecstatic to say the least. We are so proud of our Women’s Bobsled Team being eligible to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games.”