Mother Arrested For Medical Child Abuse After Taking Her Son To Doctors 323 Times To Treat Cancer He Never Had

A Dallas woman was arrested on charges of injury to a child after Child Protective Services investigated why her 8-year-old son was subjected to 323 hospital visits and 13 major surgeries when he is in healthy condition.

Kaylene Bowen, now known as Kaylene Bowen-Wright, claimed her son Christopher suffered a rare genetic disorder and was in need of a lung transplant, blood transfusions and several other dangerous medicals tests, reported the Star-Telegram.

Ryan Crawford, Christopher’s father, has always suspected something was wrong with his son’s mother and has tried to prove it to Dallas County family courts.

“She was always saying Christopher was sick. Every single week. Every single month,” Crawford told the Star-Telegram. “She would always say, ‘Something’s wrong. He has this. He has that.’”

Between 2009 and 2016, Christopher was placed full time on oxygen and would even use a wheelchair at times. During the time he underwent several invasive procedures, he used a feeding tube that fed directly into his small intestine, resulting in multiple life-threatening blood infections.

Bowen was able to put her child through such strenuous testing by giving false information to the multiple medical providers she sought out.

When Crawford testified before Dallas County Family Court judges, the court sided with Bowen, who went from saying her son had a genetic disorder to saying he was dying from cancer. Crawford was even blocked from seeing his son in 2012.

“It was always the same story: Christopher is dying. The father doesn’t need to be around because he doesn’t know to take care of him,” Crawford recalled Bowen telling the court.

“Every time I went to court, they made me feel like I was the worst human ever,” Crawford added.

However, after Dallas hospital staff recently contacted CPS because they found he did not have cancer or any symptoms Bowen described, Christopher and his two half siblings were removed from Bowen’s care.

Bowen's behavior is believe to be a form of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which is a disorder that causes a person to exaggerate or create medical symptoms to get attention.

“It’s horrible for my son, or any kid, because obviously my son is not the only one that has had to go through this type of torture,” Crawford told the news outlet. “The system has to be exposed — all the weaknesses that are in the system — because the kids don’t deserve that.”

Although Bowen’s lies have been exposed, Crawford is still fighting for custody of Christopher, who is currently in foster care.