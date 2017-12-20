27-Year-Old Married Teacher With One Child Arrested For Having A Sexual Relationship With A 17-Year-Old

A high school math teacher in Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested for engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

Jennifer Danielle Olajire-Aro, 27, faces one count of sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age, according to court records.

This was Aro’s first year teaching pre-calculus and algebra at Burke High School, where she also coached tennis. Aro was arrested on Monday after the unidentified student revealed his sexual encounter with Aro to another teacher, reported The Post and Courier.

Aro appeared in court on Tuesday, where she was given a $100,000 bail and ordered not to have any contact with the victim, his family or students at the school. Aro is also not allowed to leave the state without permission from the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

According to her attorney, J. Kevin Holmes, Aro has a family at home.

"She is married," he told the Post and Courier. "Her husband is a student at the Medical University of South Carolina [in] the residency program. She has a 10-month-old baby, a girl."

Once the victim told another teacher about his relationship with Aro, she was reported. Soon after, Aro admitted to engaging in "an intimate and sexual relationship with her 17-year-old male student" on three occasions between November and December at her residence, according to an arrest affidavit.

During the initial hearing, the victim's mother tearfully delivered a statement.

"She is an awesome teacher but she is a hellacious person for what she did," the mother said. "He is 17, 17. He is not an adult. ... Emotionally, he is not ready for this. I'm not ready for the texts, the phone calls, the comments."

Aro is on a paid administrative leave, according to a statement by Andy Pruitt, a district spokesman.