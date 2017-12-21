Teen Allegedly Stabbed His Stepfather In The Neck Then Shared His Last Breaths In Chilling Snapchat Video After Argument Over Chores

A white 19-year-old in Colorado has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his Black stepfather to death and sharing his final, dying moments on Snapchat.

Nick Khalil Vinson is accused of stabbing Oscar Lemar Owensby, 50, on Friday night in their Aurora home, reported the Denver Post.

“Hey guys, I just killed him. I just killed him. I just killed him,” Nick could be heard saying in the graphic Snapchat video. In the post, a man was seen lying face down, completely covered in blood. Also in the video was a woman kneeling next to the man, screaming, “Lemar, can you hear me? Can you hear me? No!”

Owensby was the common-law spouse of Celena Vinson, who was identifed as the woman seen kneeling in the Snapchat video. Celena is the biological mother of Nick and his 15-year-old brother, Kyle. The Vinsons had lived with Owensby for 14 years.

In addition to sharing the video with friends, Nick called his brother just before 7 p.m. Friday and told him that he had just stabbed their stepfather. Vinson said he stabbed Owensby because he “wanted to throw him out of the house,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Celena Vinson, who witnessed the stabbing, called police, the affidavit says.

A policeman called Nick, who allegedly admitted killing his stepfather and said he had driven away from their home in his mother’s Ford Explorer. Although Nick told the officer he would drive home, he was stopped by police before making it back to the house. Upon meeting officers, Nick appeared to be covered with blood and had a large cut on top of his left hand.

Owensby was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nick told police he had been arguing with his stepfather in a series of text messages and the two agreed to a fist fight.

After Owensby returned to the home after picking up his wife, a fight began.

Nick told police Owensby stood at the top of the stairs and challenged him to come upstairs and fight. When Owensby then went down into the basement and was allegedly getting ready to hit Nick with his fist, the teen pulled out a blade and stabbed him near the neck, the affidavit says.

Nick also said he kept stabbing Owensby “to end it” because he didn’t want him to suffer, the affidavit says