Are Melania Trump's Candy-Centered Christmas Decorations A Dig At Michelle Obama's Health Initiatives For Kids?

The current first lady turned the Red Room into peppermint display.

Published 21 hours ago

The White House has certainly made a departure from the health-focused era of the Obama administration with Christmas decorations high in sugar. 

Recently posted photos of the Red Room revealed First Lady Melania Trump's decorations were focused around red and white candies. Although the holidays are known as a time of indulging, some found the sweets to be clear difference from Michelle Obama's health initiative.

While in the Red Room, First Lady Melania Trump helped create holiday crafts and treats with children of D.C. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photos from left: Brenden Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images, Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

