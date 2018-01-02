Man Accused Of Killing His Young Stepson By Throwing Him Against A Motel Wall And Forcing His Siblings To Sleep Next To The Body

A Florida man is facing murder charges after allegedly throwing his young stepson against the wall at a motel because he got up to get a cookie.

Jack Junior Montgomery, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the weekend death of 6-year-old Brice Russell, reported WISH-TV. Around 10:50 a.m., first responders were called to the Masters Inn in Seffner, Florida, after Montgomery reported his stepson was unconscious.

When the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue team arrived at the motel, they found the child lying unresponsive in a bed. He was pronounced dead at 10:59 a.m.

As investigators began questioning Brice’s siblings in the room, they learned they were forced to sleep in the same bed as their brother’s body all night, reported WFLA.

Brice’s siblings told investigators they witnessed Montgomery punch Brice and throw him around the room. They also said their stepfather threatened them with violence if they would not join in and punch their brother.

“(Montgomery) picked him up and flung him as described by the other brothers, helicopter across the hotel room into what’s kind of a cabinet, where he hit head first. And ultimately caused his brain to bleed,” Assistant State Attorney Matthew Smith told a judge in an initial hearing.

According to officials, Brice was dead within minutes.

Brice’s mother, Donya Shenita Russell, was working a double shift at the time, according to Smith.

“While she was out working he chose to not only physically discipline this child himself, by not only repeatedly punching and throwing him on the ground but threatening bodily harm upon the two brothers if they did not partake and equally discipline him,” Smith said in court.

Detectives ultimately determined that Montgomery had punched the child in the face, mouth and stomach with a closed fist, threw him around the hotel room and shoved his face into the carpet.

Montgomery was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder.

His bond is set at $870,000.