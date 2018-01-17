Man Arrested For Trying To Run Over His Girlfriend And Her Children Twice Because She Refused To Have Sex With Him

A Baton Rouge man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly attempting to run over his girlfriend and her three children with his truck because she refused to have sex with him.

According to police, 62-year-old Benjamin Blount assaulted his girlfriend, whose name remains anonymous, early Sunday morning after she refused sex. After a violent struggle, she and her three children were able to escape the apartment and head to a nearby parking lot, reported WAFB.

The woman and her children were waiting to be picked up by another person when Blount charged at them in his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. When he failed to hit them, he made a U-turn and attempted to run over the family a second time.

The victim told police she took refuge behind a dumpster just to avoid getting hit.

Eventually, Blount fled the scene but was later found by police and arrested.

Blount was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree kidnapping, battery, child endangerment and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.