Georgia State Soccer Player Suspended From Team And Withdraws From School After Saying 'N*****s' On Finsta Page

A freshman soccer player for Georgia State University has recently been suspended by the team and withdrew from the school after receiving criticism for using the word “n*****s” on social media, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

On Friday morning, 18-year-old defensive play Natalia Martinez was reported for using the racial slur on her Finsta page, a secret version of Instagram or “fake Instagram” used primarily among teens to show content to a select number of individuals.

The next day, the GSU Athletics Communications Office released a statement confirming Martinez was no longer on the team, reported 11 Alive.

“We do not tolerate the language the student used in her post. Pursuant to our student-athlete code of conduct, she has been suspended from the soccer team,” the statement read.

Additionally, Georgia State student India Bridgeforth began a petition to expel Martinez.

“I have just started a petition for the [expulsion] of a student at Georgia State University. Our mission statement states that we provide an outstanding education and exceptional support for students from all backgrounds and these Panther values are not concurrent with the very disturbing statements made publicly by the GSU freshman and soccer player,” Bridgeforth posted to Facebook.

Bridgeforth went on to explain how Martinez’s actions are not in line with what the university represents.

“As a progressive, diverse university, we ... feel like this sort of behavior should not be tolerated,” Bridgeforth wrote on the petition page.

By Monday afternoon, the petition had garnered more than 500 signatures. The university announced Martinez had “officially withdrawn” on the same day.

In a statement, Georgia State University said the school does “not tolerate the language (Martinez) used in her post.”