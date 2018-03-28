Police Identify Skeletal Remains Found In Desert As Missing 10-Year-Old Boy Last Seen 2 Years Ago

Police in Arizona have opened a homicide investigation after the skeletal remains of a 10-year-old boy, who has been missing since 2016, were found in an irrigation ditch just miles from where he lived.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Buckeye Detective Tamela Skaggs revealed the remains found off of State Highway 85 on March 8 belonged to Jesse Wilson. Skaggs said investigators are currently unable to determine if there was foul play or the cause of death, but the case will still be treated as a homicide, reported the New York Post.

“Any time we have a case with a dead body we will investigate that as a homicide,” she said.

Investigators are not sure how long Wilson’s remains were in the area. When Wilson first went missing in the summer of 2016, the area was searched, but was covered by water at the time.

“There is the weather we have to consider and landscape, animal activity,” she said. “All those things come into play with that specific desert area.”