YouTube Shooter Slammed Company For Censoring Her Videos But Not Restricting Nicki Minaj’s

Nasim Najafi Aghdam, the woman who has been identified by the police as the shooter who injured three people at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday, reportedly had a bad history with the company.

As far as police can tell, Aghdam’s motive was derived from her anger toward YouTube for allegedly censoring and demonetizing her videos.

“She was always complaining that YouTube ruined her life,” Aghdam’s brother, Shahran, told the East Bay Times.

Aghdam’s content was a smorgasbord of videos about everything from veganism and animal rights to music videos and fitness. In one video, Aghdam mentioned how she was being censored but artists like Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus are not.

“I’m being discriminated and filtered on YouTube and I’m not the only one,” Aghdam said on January 28 in a now-deleted video. “They age restricted my ab workout video. A video that has nothing bad in it. Nothing sexual.

"Many singers like Nicki Minaj, Miley [Cyrus] and many others ... are so inappropriate for children to watch [but] don't get age-restricted ... my videos, my workout video, gets age-restricted. This is what they are doing to vegan activists and many other people who try to promote healthy, humane and smart living,” she added.