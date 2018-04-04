YouTube Shooter Slammed Company For Censoring Her Videos But Not Restricting Nicki Minaj’s

YouTube's headquarters office is seen with police activity during an active shooter situation in San Bruno, California on April 03, 2018. Gunshots erupted at YouTube's offices in California Tuesday, sparking a panicked escape by employees and a massive police response, before the shooter -- a woman -- apparently committed suicide.Police said three people had been hospitalized with gunshot injuries following the shooting in the city of San Bruno, and that a female suspect was found dead at the scene. "We have one subject who is deceased inside the building with a self-inflicted wound," San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters. "At this time, we believe it to be the shooter." / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

YouTube Shooter Slammed Company For Censoring Her Videos But Not Restricting Nicki Minaj’s

Nasim Aghdam's family warned police about her vendetta, but they did not stop her.

Published 1 hour ago

Nasim Najafi Aghdam, the woman who has been identified by the police as the shooter who injured three people at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday, reportedly had a bad history with the company.

As far as police can tell, Aghdam’s motive was derived from her anger toward YouTube for allegedly censoring and demonetizing her videos.

“She was always complaining that YouTube ruined her life,” Aghdam’s brother, Shahran, told the East Bay Times.

Aghdam’s content was a smorgasbord of videos about everything from veganism and animal rights to music videos and fitness. In one video, Aghdam mentioned how she was being censored but artists like Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus are not.

“I’m being discriminated and filtered on YouTube and I’m not the only one,” Aghdam said on January 28 in a now-deleted video. “They age restricted my ab workout video. A video that has nothing bad in it. Nothing sexual. 

"Many singers like Nicki Minaj, Miley [Cyrus] and many others ... are so inappropriate for children to watch [but] don't get age-restricted ... my videos, my workout video, gets age-restricted. This is what they are doing to vegan activists and many other people who try to promote healthy, humane and smart living,” she added.

Shahran said he told authorities to check on his sister when he discovered she was near the YouTube campus. When Mountain View Police Officers found her sleeping in her car, they believed nothing was out of the ordinary and let her go.

Aghdam’s father, Ismail Aghdam, said his daughter was “angry” and claimed YouTube had begun censoring her content. Aghdam, according to her website, had at least four different YouTube channels, including one in English, one in Turkish, and one in Farsi.

Aghdam, 38, was found dead on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news