Woman Who Beat 91-Year-Old Mexican Man With A Cement Brick Charged With Attempted Murder

The woman accused of beating a 91-year-old Mexican man with a cement brick has been charged with attempted murder.

30-year-old Laquisha Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted murder and elder abuse during her arraignment at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, KCAL reports.

Initially, Jones was only charged with assault with a deadly weapon; however, upon viewing the graphic images and seeing the severity of injury suffered by the victim, her charges were upgraded.

“The defendant personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a brick, during the commission of the crime and…she committed great bodily injury upon the victim,” wrote the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office in their felony complaint.

The victim, Rodolfo Rodriguez, suffered two broken ribs, a broken jaw, broken cheekbones, and bruising throughout his face and body, and he is still recovering from his injuries, according to his family.

Rodriguez was attacked on July 4. After allegedly bumping into Jones’ toddler on the sidewalk while he took an evening walk around his Los Angeles neighborhood, Jones immediately shoved Rodriguez to the ground and began beating him with a brick, according to witnesses.

“I heard her saying go back to your country, go back to Mexico,” witness Misbel Borjas told CNN. “When I tried to videotape her with my cellphone, she threw that same concrete block, tried to hit my car.”

Rodriguez told the cable news outlet he “didn’t even bump into her kid.”

“I just passed her and she pushed me and she hit me until she was done,” Rodriguez told CNN.

Although Jones allegedly told Rodriguez to go back to Mexico, where he is a descendant, she will not be charged with a hate crime, LASD wrote in a statement.

If convicted for attempted murder, Jones could face a maximum of 29 years in prison, according to CNN.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim and has raised over $300,000.