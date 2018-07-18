Video Shows Someone Actually Called The Police Over A Hard Foul While Playing Basketball

Just when you thought the annoying occurrence of people calling police for no reason couldn’t get more bizarre, a man in Virginia raised the bar by calling police after getting fouled too hard in a basketball game.

During a pickup game at an LA Fitness in Sterling, one player was so offended by another player’s foul that he actually called police, according to a report from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

ABC News reported the foul occurred before 7 p.m. on Monday. After the foul, the player got up and told the others he was going to the front desk to call the police. At first, the other players thought he was joking, but when police arrived on scene, they realized he was serious.

A man at the gym recorded the aftermath.

"This is the hardest foul in America, bro," said the person filming the aftermath of the foul. He asked the other players milling about on the court, "You calling the cops if you get fouled?"