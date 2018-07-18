Video Shows Someone Actually Called The Police Over A Hard Foul While Playing Basketball

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Just when you thought the annoying occurrence of people calling police for no reason couldn’t get more bizarre, a man in Virginia raised the bar by calling police after getting fouled too hard in a basketball game.
During a pickup game at an LA Fitness in Sterling, one player was so offended by another player’s foul that he actually called police, according to a report from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
ABC News reported the foul occurred before 7 p.m. on Monday. After the foul, the player got up and told the others he was going to the front desk to call the police. At first, the other players thought he was joking, but when police arrived on scene, they realized he was serious.
A man at the gym recorded the aftermath.
"This is the hardest foul in America, bro," said the person filming the aftermath of the foul. He asked the other players milling about on the court, "You calling the cops if you get fouled?"
Many of the Black witnesses said they didn't believe the incident was racially motivated. Instead, they said the area where the gym is located has many people who think they can call police whenever they want due to their wealth.
"You see a lot of privilege and it’s not necessarily white privilege. People feel a little more entitled when they live in certain areas and use law enforcement in different ways than people normally would," witness Thomas Mulabah told Buzzfeed News.
Marcellus Bowie shared photos to social media in order to highlight how absurd the incident was.
"It was really more of a thing of 'We can't believe you did this, we can't let this happen again. The game is going to stop! If we make fun of you, hopefully you won't do it anymore,'" he told Buzzfeed.
(Photo: Patrik Giardino/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS