Omarosa Manigault Reportedly Recorded Secret Conversations With Donald Trump

Omarosa Manigault has tons of tea and she's gearing up to spill it all in her new memoir Unhinged. The former reality star reportedly recorded phone conversations with Donald Trump during her stint in the White House and has used them as a stepping stone.
According to The Daily Beast, the former White House staffer "leveraged" the secretly recorded tapes while shopping her forthcoming tell-all book Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House.
While many people are hoping that the Celebrity Big Brother alum's tapes have damning evidence against Trump, sources reportedly told The Daily Beast that the "Omarosa Tapes" consist of "everyday chatter."
Details surrounding the #OmarosaTapes have yet to be revealed, but she isn't the only former employee of Trump with secret recordings. Conversations, recorded without Trump's knowledge, by his former personal attorney Michael Cohen revealed his plans to buy the rights to a Playboy model's story about an alleged affair she had with Trump previously.
Take a look at what social media has to say about the #Omarosatapes:
james comey: lordy i hope there are tapes— m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) August 8, 2018
michael cohen: 🙋♂️
omarosa: 🙋🏿♀️
the kid that mowed the lawn: 🙋♂️
Omarosa tapes prove that this is the shitty Reality TV version of Watergate. https://t.co/KCKjpHoMhg— Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 8, 2018
Michael Cohen has Trump on tape. Now Omarosa has Trump on tape. Dude is popping up on other people's tapes like '08 Lil Wayne.— Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) August 8, 2018
I, for one, am shocked about @OMAROSA and the alleged tapes— michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) August 8, 2018
Who could’ve possibly thought a reality star who acted ruthless, conniving and evil for a little bit of money and fame would have actually done something ruthless, conniving and evil for a little bit of money & fame
Omarosa has tapes. Cohen has tapes. Entertainment Tonight has tapes.— Aღanda (@GrnEyedMandy) August 8, 2018
Every foreign leader trump has given his private cell phone number to, probably.
Remember when Omarosa wanted to root out the leakers in the White House? It turns out she was busy recording #DonaldTrump while she was looking for leakers and now she sold her story to the highest bidder using those #OmarosaTapes. @RealDonaldTrump sure hires the best people. pic.twitter.com/OpdQ9DC1WN— Janet Shan (@hinterlandg) August 8, 2018
Guess what?— JonSnow'sLady (@Jon_Snows_Lady) August 9, 2018
Omarosa got tapes!
Trumpsters think DT can outwit Putin when he can’t even outwit Omarosa?
😂#maga #notmypresident #NotMyPresident pic.twitter.com/HTSMPi1f5k
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
