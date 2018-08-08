Omarosa Manigault Reportedly Recorded Secret Conversations With Donald Trump

Omarosa Manigault has tons of tea and she's gearing up to spill it all in her new memoir Unhinged . The former reality star reportedly recorded phone conversations with Donald Trump during her stint in the White House and has used them as a stepping stone.

According to The Daily Beast, the former White House staffer "leveraged" the secretly recorded tapes while shopping her forthcoming tell-all book Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House.

While many people are hoping that the Celebrity Big Brother alum's tapes have damning evidence against Trump, sources reportedly told The Daily Beast that the "Omarosa Tapes" consist of "everyday chatter."

Details surrounding the #OmarosaTapes have yet to be revealed, but she isn't the only former employee of Trump with secret recordings. Conversations, recorded without Trump's knowledge, by his former personal attorney Michael Cohen revealed his plans to buy the rights to a Playboy model's story about an alleged affair she had with Trump previously.

