Leaked Letter Reveals Brett Kavanaugh Once Said He And His Friends Were ‘Obnoxious Drunks’

While Brett Kavanaugh continues to deny he had a drinking problem when he was in high school—a point brought up during his hearing addressing Dr. Christine Ford's sexual assault allegations against him—a recently leaked letter written by the judge may suggest otherwise.

In June 1983, Kavanaugh and several friends spent a week at a beach condo. The week after graduation when Maryland seniors go to Ocean City beach for seven days of drinking and raucous is known as "beach week."

Before Kavanaugh and seven of his Georgetown Prep classmates headed to the beach, he penned a letter to the group going over the house rules and money needed to secure the condo. In the letter, Kavanaugh referred to himself and his friends as a bunch of "obnoxious drunks."

In the letter, obtained by the New York Times, Kavanaugh wrote that whoever arrived first at the condo should “warn the neighbors that we’re loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers among us. Advise them to go about 30 miles."