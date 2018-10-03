Leaked Letter Reveals Brett Kavanaugh Once Said He And His Friends Were ‘Obnoxious Drunks’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
While Brett Kavanaugh continues to deny he had a drinking problem when he was in high school—a point brought up during his hearing addressing Dr. Christine Ford's sexual assault allegations against him—a recently leaked letter written by the judge may suggest otherwise.
In June 1983, Kavanaugh and several friends spent a week at a beach condo. The week after graduation when Maryland seniors go to Ocean City beach for seven days of drinking and raucous is known as "beach week."
Before Kavanaugh and seven of his Georgetown Prep classmates headed to the beach, he penned a letter to the group going over the house rules and money needed to secure the condo. In the letter, Kavanaugh referred to himself and his friends as a bunch of "obnoxious drunks."
In the letter, obtained by the New York Times, Kavanaugh wrote that whoever arrived first at the condo should “warn the neighbors that we’re loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers among us. Advise them to go about 30 miles."
Referring to friends as "drunks" clearly differs from the well-mannered, beer-loving, youthful image Kavanaugh portrayed during the hearing.
What's more, text messages from Kavanaugh's phone revealed he attempted to curb an allegation made by Deborah Ramirez before it was made public.
Days before Ramirez accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her during a party at Yale, the judge texted with friends about how to refute her claims, reported NBC News.
Kerry Berchem, who was at Yale with both Kavanaugh and his accuser, Deborah Ramirez, has tried to get those messages to the FBI, but the agency hasn't contacted her.
In messages between Berchem and Karen Yarasavage, both friends of Kavanaugh, the two suggest the nominee spoke with former classmates about Ramirez’s story in advance of the New Yorker article that made her allegation public. In one message, Yarasavage said Kavanaugh asked her to go on the record in his defense. Two other messages show communication between Kavanaugh's team and former classmates in advance of the story.
(Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)
