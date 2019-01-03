Viral Video Shows Florida Man Attack St. Petersburg McDonald's Employee Over Plastic Straw

According to Brenda Biandudi, who recorded the video, the man had gotten his order and went over to the condiment station to get a straw. When he noticed there were none on display, he grew irate and began yelling at the cashier.

“She told him that it’s the law now that they’re not supposed to have the straws in the lobby,” Biandudi told The Washington Post in a phone interview Wednesday. “He said there’s no such law.”

Last month, the St. Petersburg City Council voted to ban plastic straws by 2020. In 2019, restaurants must not provide straws unless a customer specifically asks for it and by next year all plastic straws will be banned in city businesses, reported the Washington Post.

As the dispute between the man and the cashier grew out of control, Biandudi pulled out her phone and began recording.