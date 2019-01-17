Cardi B Slams Trump's Government Shutdown Saying ‘Our Country Is In A Hellhole Over a F—ing Wall’

As federal government employees are being asked to work for no paycheck due to the longest shutdown in American history, one person has finally stepped up and told Trump how we’re all feeling. Blessed be Cardi B.

The shutdown, which has gone on for over three weeks, has left thousands of employees without pay for weeks. When people debate the shutdown, they often reference shutdowns of the past or try to blame Democrats, but the 26-year-old rapper has had enough of all the side-stepping. “Hey y’all, I just wanna remind y’all because it’s been a little bit over three weeks,” Cardi said in the Instagram video. “Trump is now ordering — as in summonsing — federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid.” Before she went into her rant, she shut down anybody who dare bring up the shutdown that occurred under Obama. “Now I don’t wanna hear y’all motherf— talking ’bout, ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days,'” she continued. “Yeah, b—, for healthcare so your grandma could check her blood pressure and you b—s can go check that p— at the gynecologist with no motherf— problem.”

Cardi then spoke directly to her followers, who may not know or care about the government shutdown. “Now I know a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t even have a job but this s— is really f— serious, bro. This s— is crazy,” she explained. “Our country is in a hell hole right now all for a f— wall and we really need to take this serious[ly].” “I feel like we need to take some action. I don’t know what type of action, b—, cause this is not what I do, but b— I’m scared,” she finished. “This is crazy and I really feel bad for these people who need to go to f— work to not get motherf— paid.” Cardi has never been shy when it comes to letting her thoughts about politics known. Her last viral rant occurred when the “Money” rapper questioned tax money allocation in New York. “The government is taking 40 percent of my taxes, and Uncle Sam, I want to know what you’re doing with my f—ing tax money,” she said in the clip. “Because … you know when you donate to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates [on] what they’re doing with your donation? I want to know what you’re doing with my f—ing tax money.” “I’m from New York and the streets are always dirty,” the Bronx native continued. “We were voted the dirtiest city in America. What is y’all doing? There’s still rats on the damn trains. I know you’re not spending it in no damn prison because y’all be giving n—— two [pairs of] underwear, one jumpsuit for like five months. So what is ya n—— doing with my f—ing money?”

Written by Rachel Herron